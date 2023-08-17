WATERTOWN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Officials in Wilson County said the deputies involved in a recent officer-involved shooting in Watertown were justified in the use of deadly force.

On Thursday, Aug. 10, deputies with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office were conducting a welfare check at a home in the 3000 block of Linwood Road just before 6 p.m.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported deputies arrived and encountered 60-year-old Kevin Withrow, who reportedly had an assault rifle that he pointed at deputies while walking toward them and ignoring commands to drop the gun. Deputies then fired at Withrow and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

On Thursday, Aug. 17, District Attorney Jason Lawson said after reviewing interviews from witnesses and video footage from the scene, his office determined the deputies were justified in the use of deadly force.

“Upon review of the video footage and the entire investigation, it is my opinion that the officers acted as any reasonable person would have to prevent the threat of harm or death. As a result of this determination, the use of force in this case was justifiable,” Lawson said in a statement sent to News 2.