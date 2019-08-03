Distracted driving ‘early indicator’ in Hendersonville man’s death

A man dies after three days in the hospital, hit on the side of the road in Hendersonville. The investigation continues, but distracted driving could play a factor.

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man dies after three days in the hospital, hit on the side of the road in Hendersonville. The investigation continues, but distracted driving could be a factor.

Migjen Kolshi and Fitim Haziri have spent Summer after Summer out on Percy Priest Lake.

“We became best friends in 2005, and since then we never disappear,” explained Kolshi. “We always stuck together.”

The two were together two weeks ago, on Highway 386, exiting toward Nashville and the lake.

They would stop briefly near exit 6, to quickly adjust a shade on their boat.

“We got everything we need to do,” said Kolshi. “I took a step, next thing I look, he was gone.”

Fitim had been hit by a car. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, as his brother rushed to his side.

“Sat in the hospital for three days with him, sunrise to sunset, day and night,” said Armend Haziri. “Didn’t sleep at all, stayed by his side until the last minute.”

Fitim passed away after three days in the hospital.

Armend, Fitim, and Migjen are all refugees. Their families fleed Kosovo many years ago, looking for a better life in America.

One of those lives though would be taken outside Hendersonville, possibly by distracted driving.

Police’s investigation continues, but they say early indicators point toward the female driving being distracted.

Blood test results though are pending and a subpoena for phone records could be coming.

While family and friends struggle to find the right words, they hope Fitim’s story serves as a warning.

“I wanna tell the whole world please, before you drive the car, pray and focus on driving,” said Kolshi.

“Focus on what we’re doing on the road,” added Haziri.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Fitim’s family. Click here to donate.