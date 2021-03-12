Dispatcher helps family deliver baby at Spring Hill home

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A emergency communication dispatcher helped guide a family through a home birth in Spring Hill last week.

The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency reported Taylor Kinney received the 911 call around 2 a.m. on Friday, March 5 from a husband whose wife had gone into labor at their home.

The man told Kinney his wife’s contractions were only 30 seconds apart and the baby was crowning.

Kinney quickly dispatched emergency medical, police and fire responders to the home and began giving the father delivery instructions from the call center guide cards, according to a release.

The baby was delivered safely and Kinney remained on the call until first responders arrived.

“Throughout this call, Taylor remained calm and compassionate with the caller. You would never believe that this was her first delivery,” said Tanya Harmon, Kinney’s supervisor.

First responders from Williamson Medical Center EMS, the Spring Hill Fire Department and Spring Hill Police Department arrived and took the family to the hospital.

Kinney received a commemorative stork pin in honor of her excellent service.