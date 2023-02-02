NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – David Bramble, the father of former Siegel High School football player Baylor Bramble, paralyzed after suffering a traumatic brain injury during a 2015 football game, took the stand Thursday to testify about his experience with disbarred lawyer Andy Allman.

“Vengeance is the Lord’s, but I pray justice will be executed by this court,” Bramble said.

Allman, already convicted once for stealing millions from his dead clients, pleaded guilty to stealing $230,000 from Bramble’s family, too.

“I’m a pastor and my wife is a kindergarten teacher. We couldn’t afford to hire caregivers for my son, so my wife quit her job to be Baylor’s full-time caregiver,” he explained.

Baylor, wheelchair-bound, lived for a little more than five years after the injury. His father recounted the grief they live with after losing their son.

“We also have to live with the pain knowing that more help was available for our son,” Bramble testified. “But Andy Allman’s actions prevented any of those from ever happening.”

Baylor’s aunt, Cathy Brown, reached out to Allman after her father’s death to handle the life insurance inheritance.

“Andy and I went to high school together and even were in Sunday school at church together.

He didn’t see me, but my heart was beating out of my chest,” Brown recalled. “I was trying to hold back tears. Just ’cause I’ve waited for so long. Just to hear him say he’s guilty means a lot because he hasn’t said that. He’s been saying he’s innocent and it’s a mistake. I hope he gets to wear that jumpsuit for a long time.”

During the plea hearing, Allman whispered to his lawyers, “none of that’s true,” as the charges were read out loud.

His lawyer, addressing the judge responded, “The fact that he heard that was not true is that he was not on vacation when Ms. Brown may or may not have come to his office after he was suspended from the practice of law.”

While he disputed minor details, the facts necessary for accepting the guilty plea remained.

“Are you entering this plea of guilty because you are guilty?” the judge asked. “Yes,” Allman replied.

Before Allman was escorted back to jail, he had one final request from his lawyer.

“Before you [inaudible], I have something in my pocket to give you,” Allman whispered.

It remains unclear what was in Allman’s pocket.

He will receive 10 years behind bars, served concurrently along with a 35-year sentence out of Sumner County; however, he only needs to serve 30% of that in prison. He also faces a fine of up to $25,000.