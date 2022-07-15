NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A disbarred and convicted Hendersonville attorney was sentenced to a total of 35 years on Friday. But, the years will be served consecutively. Andy Allman has been sentenced to 35 years at 30% in state prison.

In November 2021, Andy Allman was found guilty of 18 counts of charges ranging from theft and impersonating a licensed professional to practicing law without a license.

Judge Dee David Gay said, “I want everyone to know that I’ve thought a lot about this case since the stories hit. It’s taken it’s time to make it’s way through the criminal courts because it’s so massive; the evidence is numerous.”

“What he did is something out of the ‘Twilight Zone,'” Judge Gay said his crimes has had a tremendous effect on the legal system, Judges and attorneys as it relates to violating public trust.

Some of the factors the Judge took into consideration for the sentencing included the following: Enhancement factor one; the defendant has previous history of criminal behavior. Enhancement factor three; the offense involved more than one victim. Enhancement factor number seven: released on bail and committed felony. Enhanced factor 14; abused position of public private trust. Enhancement factor 24; offense of theft of property and damage to the victim.

“I have seen no remorse,” added Judge Gay.

Judge Gay said the case involved at least 212 victims, millions of dollars and multiple attempts of disbarment over a six year period.

“I’m still uncertain to why all this happened. That’s been my question from the very beginning. We’ve gone through this, and I still don’t know. All I know is what has been presented to me. And, I’ll base my decision off of that,” said the Judge.

In a nine-day-long trial, prosecutors argued Allman stole money from clients who gave him funds to hold in trust accounts for them.

Allman ultimately represented himself during the trial. Judge Gay said he claimed he didn’t do anything wrong.

“[The Jury] convicted him on every count as charged. That meant a lot to the victims because Mr. Allman has never shown any sort of contrition. He’s never said sorry for what I did,” says Thomas Dean, Asst. DA for Sumner County.

Allman stole money from clients who gave him funds to hold in trust accounts for them. He also practiced law after being arrested and told not to.

Allman also faces charges in Davidson County. A trial is slated for early 2023.