Disaster unemployment offered for workers in Davidson, Williamson, and Wilson Counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Workers in three Tennessee counties can now apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) following severe storm damage in late March.

President Joe Biden declared Davidson, Williamson, and Wilson Counties as major disaster areas.

DUA provides temporary unemployment benefits to workers, or self-employed individuals, whose livelihood was lost or interrupted due to a major disaster. The benefits are for people who do not meet eligibility requirements for regular unemployment.

The United States Department of Labor funds the DUA program and benefits will be administered by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

Claimants must meet certain criteria to become eligible for DUA, including having one week of unemployment following the date of the disaster, the individual was unable to reach their place of employment after the disaster, the individual was scheduled to start work and the job no longer exists, the individual became the major support because the head of household died as a result of the disaster, or the individual cannot work because of injuries sustained during the disaster.



DUA applications must be filed within 30 days of its availability being announced. Applicants must provide proof of employment and can use income tax returns, bank statements, pay stubs, or work orders to verify employment. If the claimant cannot provide proof of employment when initially applying, they have 21 calendar days from the time they file the claim to provide documentation.

Workers from the impacted areas wishing to file claims can apply online here or by calling 877-813-0950.

DUA payments are usually paid for up to 26 weeks beginning with the first week following when the disaster began.