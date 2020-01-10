Disaster loan outreach centers open to people impacted by October 2019 storms

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As severe weather threatens Middle Tennessee, some communities are getting help with recovering from storms on October 26, 2019.

The U.S. Small Business Administration has opened several Disaster Loan Outreach Centers to help people apply for low-interest federal loans.

“Our disaster loans are vital to a community that’s been hit by a disaster where the residents and businesses do not have enough insurance to recover,” said Dorris Evans with the U.S. Small Business Administration Office of Disaster Assistance. “SBA loans are low interest. An applicant can get up to 30 years to pay the loan back.”

At the governor’s request, these loans are available to homeowners, renters, businesses and nonprofits.

The declaration covers the counties of Decatur, Humphreys, McNairy and Montgomery and the adjacent counties of Benton, Carroll, Cheatham, Chester, Dickson, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson, Hickman, Houston, Perry, Robertson, Stewart, and Wayne in Tennessee; Christian and Todd in Kentucky; and Alcorn in Mississippi.

The outreach centers are located in Montgomery, Decatur, Humphreys, and McNairy counties until January 22nd. People can also call SBA’s customer service center at 1-800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

The physical damage disaster loan application deadline is February 18th and the economic injury disaster loan deadline is September 17th.