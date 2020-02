LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Did you hear a loud bang in Lebanon? According to Lebanon Police, that loud noise was from a live mortar round.

At about 6:00 p.m. Monday, Lebanon Police say someone with a metal detector found a live mortar round. The area where the round was found used to be a testing location for explosives during WWII.

Did you hear a loud bang in Lebanon? Police tell me it was from an unexploded live mortar round. The area used to be where they tested explosives during WWII. It was detonated at about 8:30 p.m. — WKRN Brent Remadna (@RemadnaWKRN) February 18, 2020

The mortar round was detonated at around 8:30 p.m.