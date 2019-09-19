Dickson woman who faked cancer ordered to refund victims

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Dickson woman who faked cancer to solicit money from the public must pay thousands of dollars in restitution to her victims.

Amanda Hartman, 31, pleaded guilty on September 10 to a charge of felony theft by fraud and received a three-year sentence.

Court documents state Hartman was ordered to serve four months of that in prison and spend the remainder on supervised probation; however, she was released the day she entered her plea because she received credit for jail time she already served on the charge.

Hartman was also expected to pay restitution totaling more than $9,500 to the people who donated money to help her.

The 31-year-old was arrested in April following an indictment by a Dickson County Grand Jury on a charge of felony theft by fraud. She was taken into custody in Clarksville and jailed in Dickson County.