DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Dickson police officer has been arrested on misdemeanor charges of domestic assault and false imprisonment.

According to court documents, Devontae Anthony Sanders got into an argument with his girlfriend in the car on Saturday, Dec. 9.

When they arrived home in Fairview, the argument became physical, with Sanders allegedly pinning the woman against the kitchen counter and trying to grab her phone. Police said the couple then moved to a bedroom, where Sanders prevented the woman from leaving while they continued to argue.

The victim told police she was afraid the argument would have been more physical if she’d “fought back.”

The Dickson Police Department told News 2 Sanders has been suspended without pay.

The department is not conducting the investigation into the incident, officials added, saying they will not have any further comment.