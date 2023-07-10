NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 56-year-old captain with the Dickson Police Department was charged with aggravated assault after an incident at a Kid Rock concert in Nashville.

Metro police reported Ronald Hobson was arrested Saturday night after he assaulted a man who had to be treated for his injuries at a hospital.

Ronald Hobson (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Witnesses told police Hobson was standing and refused to sit down after multiple people asked him to take his seat since he was obstructing their views, according to an arrest warrant.

According to the warrant, Hobson reportedly got into a verbal argument with the victim. Witnesses then described to police that Hobson pushed, grabbed, and “choke slammed” the man down a set of stairs and over a railing.

Once the victim was on the ground, Hobson walked over to him and kicked him several times until he stopped moving, according to Metro police.

Hobson was booked into the Metro jail Saturday night and charged with felony aggravated assault. He was released early Sunday morning.

Dickson Police Chief Jeff Lewis said the department was aware of the incident, and Hobson was “placed on administrative leave pending resolution of the investigation.”

“The city and department will have no further comment,” Lewis added.

Hobson is part of the Criminal Investigations/Narcotics Division of the Dickson Police Department, per Lewis.