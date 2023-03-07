DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Five City of Dickson firefighters received a huge honor for their courageous actions while responding to a structure fire last week.

Last Thursday, crews received a fire call at a home behind their station.

The fire department said when fires happen that close, there’s hardly any time to prepare, not only to get their gear on but also to mentally prepare themselves for the job ahead.

Responding units were able to get the fire under control after five of their men saved an unconscious person from inside.

Chris Johnson, Dylan Dunnagan, Cain DeLoach, Bryan Gregory and Fire Marshal Robby Street were all awarded Medals of Valor.

“On that day, they did their job and they did their job well. They saved the life of an elderly gentleman and brought him out of that house, and had it not been for them, he would have never come out of that house alive,” said Kane Sesler, Asst. Chief, City of Dickson Fire Department.

While those five men were honored on Monday night, the Fire Department said everyone on the scene that day played an important role in controlling the fire.