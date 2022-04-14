DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – This week marks 35 years since the disappearance of Martha Leanne Green. Leanne was only 17 years old at the time she vanished, and her case has haunted law enforcement.

Dickson County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on social media pleading with the public for help in the investigation Thursday afternoon.

“We ask that you help us keep this story alive and take moment to pray for Leanne, her family, and her friends. Unfortunately, Leanne’s mother passed away without learning what happened to her daughter.”

Martha Leanne Green missing person (Photo courtesy of Dickson County Sheriff’s Office)

Green was last seen April 15, 1987, in her twin brother’s car on Highway 46 near Fabric Road in Dickson.

Her brother had just picked her up from the Holiday Inn where she worked, and shortly after, the car ran out of gas. So, a couple and their children were returning home from church, when they stopped to help.

Investigators said Green stayed with the car while her brother went for gas. Less than ten minutes passed by before her brother returned to the car. But, Green was gone while her purse remained.

Dickson County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation sparked national interest with hundreds of searches being conducted and several agencies helped including the TBI and FBI.

Detectives also interviewed hundreds of people about the disappearance. Despite all that, 35 years later what happened to her remains a mystery.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, investigators are actively working the case—meeting as recently as this week to review and discuss how to proceed.

If you have seen Martha, please contact the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office at (615) 789-4130, or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.