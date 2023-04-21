CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Dickson County middle school teacher has been arrested on sexual battery charges.
Robert Capes is an eighth-grade science teacher at Charlotte Middle School in Dickson County, according to the school’s website. It also states Capes has been a teacher for more than 25 years.
Dickson County Sheriff Tim Eads says Capes turned himself in.
He has been indicted on a charge of sexual battery by an authority figure.
News 2 reached out to the school, to which Director of Schools Danny Weeks responded, saying Capes has been on leave since January pending the completion of the investigation.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.