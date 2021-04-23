Dickson County Sheriff’s Office honors one of their own by giving back to community

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office is remembering one of their own by going the extra mile to help others.

Sgt. Daniel Baker was shot and killed in the line of duty on May 30, 2018 in Dickson County. He had been called to check on a suspicious parked vehicle when the driver, identified as Steven Wiggins, shot and killed him.

The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office and fellow law enforcement officers remember Sergeant Baker as someone who went the extra mile to help all people.

His legacy is the message behind “Baker Policy Day” in Dickson County and city, a day that also happens to be Sergeant Baker’s birthday. On this Baker Policy Day, treats were delivered to law enforcement agencies and community staples.

“It’s daddy’s birthday!” Baker’s daughter Meredith said.

“He would do something and someone would try and repay him, and he said ‘no, don’t worry about it,'” Lisa Baker, Sergeant Baker’s widow added. “It’s Baker Policy, so we just wanted to continue that and as a way of honoring him, we do that on his birthday and it helps us make it through the day.”

Lisa and Meredith Baker stop at Dickson County Sheriff's Office

Meredith Baker

Sgt. Baker's mother-in-law and sister-in-law deliver donuts to Humphreys County Sheriff's Office

Taylor funeral home, where Sgt. Baker had his funeral, receives treats on Baker Policy Day

The death penalty has been sought for Wiggins.

Reports say after he shot and killed Sergeant Baker, he dragged his body into his patrol car and then set the patrol car on fire.