DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Despite the storms and cleanup the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office annual toy patrol giveaway was held Sunday.

Thanks to donations from across the community, over 200 families will have gifts to open Christmas morning. Organizers say this is the biggest year yet with donations from several anonymous donors.

The sheriffs office and Dickson police SRO’s teamed up to help kids have a brighter holiday.

Kids got clothing, toys and games and even got to meet Santa.