DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Community members in Dickson County showed up in a big way to help one of their own who was seriously injured in an explosion last weekend.

Over the past two decades, Dennis Donaldson has coached Little League baseball, softball, and youth football. On top of that, he’s a former Dickson County law enforcement officer.

Donaldson’s family said he was severely burned after a gas can exploded on Saturday, Dec. 3 at his White Bluff home.

He has reportedly been in the ICU following his surgery at TriStar Skyline Medical Center.

With Donaldson facing a long road to recovery, Pappy’s Pizza in White Bluff decided to hold a fundraiser for the beloved coach on Sunday, Dec. 11.

Restaurant staff told News 2 they had to close early because they sold out of so many items. In addition, Pappy’s Pizza had its highest sales since opening.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

If you’d still like to donate to the Donaldson family, there is a GoFundMe set up on their behalf.