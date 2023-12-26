DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Dickson County High School faculty and students are mourning the loss of beloved freshman athlete Jayelin Harper.

According to school officials, Jayelin was in Florida for a wrestling trip when he and his team went to see the ocean for Jayelin’s first time. Sunday afternoon, Dickson County Schools administration confirmed Jayelin had passed.

Although faculty only had a few months to get to know Jayelin, one of his teachers says it didn’t take long for Jayelin to make his mark.

“I got to know him over the course of four or five months and during that time I really enjoyed being around him, he was really a great kid. That’s one reason I did want to talk to you today is because I want people to know how good of a guy he really was,” Dickson County High School teacher Justin Spurlock said.

Spurlock said Jayelin is being remembered as a gentle giant, not only due to his athletic abilities, but also because of the kindness he showed others.

“He had a lot of potential, due to his size, his athleticism, and also kind of the way that he carried himself and in the classroom. I really thought that he could kind of put it all together and really do something in football. I had no idea at the him he was interested in wrestling, and then he joins the wrestling team and he instantly becomes good at that as well,” Spurlock said.

On point with his character, Spurlock said Jayelin was recently asked by another teacher what he would do if he ever one the lottery.

“He said he would take one of the hotels and turn it into a homeless shelter for people in need. And so that was really Jayelin, that was really who he was, he cared about other people, and he just wanted to do things for others,” Spurlock said. “You don’t really see that a lot in a guy who’s 14-15 years old.”

As Dickson County teachers and students work through this tragedy together, Spurlock wants the rest of Middle Tennessee to know about Jayelin’s legacy.

“I just want his mom and his whole family to know how much he meant to us at the school, how much we enjoyed being around him, and how special he was to us and how much the other students really cared about him,” Spurlock said.

A memorial service is currently being planned at Compassion Church in Dickson. The date of the ceremony has not yet been released.