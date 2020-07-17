Dickson County man wins $3M jackpot from scratch-off lottery ticket

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Dickson County man won $3 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket at a gas station in White Bluff, according to lottery officials.

Tim Waller, of Charlotte, stopped at the White Bluff Grocery on Highway 47 for Gatorade and a candy bar and purchased two lottery tickets.

According to the Tennessee Lottery, after Waller scratched his Royal Jumbo Bucks ticket revealing the $3 million prize, he set his Gatorade down and laid the ticket on the seat next to him.

“I pulled into the job site and told the boys, ‘Well, it looks like I’m not going to have to work anymore,’” said the contractor. “But I’m going to keep working.”

The Tennessee Lottery said this is not Waller’s first jackpot. In 2012, he won $250,000 on a Mega Monopoly ticket.

He plans to put his latest jackpot into his savings and finish construction of his home, according to lottery officials.

The Tennessee Lottery did not disclose when the ticket was purchased.

This is the 297th ticket sold worth $1 million or more since the Lottery began on Jan. 20, 2004.