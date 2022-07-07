CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Dickson County Sheriff’s officials are on the hunt for an inmate who reportedly walked away from a work detail earlier this morning.

According to DCSO Public Information Officer Sgt. Jennifer Caruthers, Brandon Odom was working with other inmates near the Grab Creek Convenience Site when he “took off.”

Law enforcement is currently in the area where he walked away, so residents are asked to stay clear while officials search for him.

Odom is a white male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, approximately 215 pounds and was wearing a black and white striped jumpsuit.

If you see Odom, you should call 911 to report it. Anyone with information as to his possible whereabouts should contact the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office through Facebook or call 615-446-8041.