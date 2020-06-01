Dickson County football player killed in weekend motorcycle crash

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDKN) — According to News 2 media partner WDKN, a Dickson County teen Stanton Clifton was killed on Saturday while riding a motorcycle in Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Stanton was a member of the Dickson County High School football team.

Dickson County High School noted his passing via Twitter, as did his grandmother, Connie Clifton, through a Facebook post.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Clifton family. We love Stanton and the entire @DCcougarnation is heartbroken. — Dickson County High School Athletics (@DCCOUGARS) May 31, 2020

The message from Clifton’s post can be seen below.

“My grandson Stanton Wayne Clifton was killed in a motorcycle accident today. They were in the mountains.”

The family’s trip to the mountains was in honor of Stanton and brother Seth’s upcoming 17th birthdays, according to a Facebook post from the boys’ father, Gary Clifton.

“The boy rode like an adult level headed and always calm,” Gary Clifton wrote.

Gary Clifton also wrote that funeral arrangements will be made at Spann Funeral Home in Dickson sometime this week.

But the autopsy will be complete in Knox County prior to the body being moved to Dickson.

No one else was injured in the accident.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.