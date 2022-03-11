DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Emergency Management Agencies across the area are making sure they are ready for this weekend’s snowstorm.

As of Friday afternoon, Middle Tennessee is expected to see between and inch to three inches of snow overnight.

In preparation for the snow, Dickson County EMA is making sure their equipment and trucks are ready to clear roads and assist in emergencies.

“Both highway and county departments have two salt trucks and we are ready to handle any situation that arises,” Dickson County EMA Director Rob Fisher said.

Fisher spoke about how the department has had to stay on top of this winter season. Between tornadoes and snow, he considers this year a roller coaster.

“We’re sitting here with 65 degree weather, but in less than 12 hours we could see inches of snow and ice,” Fisher says. “It’s crazy this year.”

Preparing ahead of the storm is very important. Fisher advises everyone to grab what they need now so that they do not have to drive on the roads Saturday.

He understands that people do have to travel, but if you don’t have to drive, then stay home. Also, make sure you are taking your time on the road.