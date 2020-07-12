Live Now
Dickson County EMA issues several severe weather warnings

Local News

Severe Weather Generic_1554242890869.PNG-118809306.jpg

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Dickson County Emergency Management (EMA) officials issued several warnings due to severe weather Sunday morning.

Flood warnings:

  • Beasley Dr/ Furance Hollow Rd
  • 405 Spring St
  • 48N at Village Market
  • 46S at Lewis Hollow Rd
  • 48S at W Piney Rd / Hickory Pointe

Dickson County EMA also reported a debris outage on Beasley Drive due to a tree in the roadway.

EMA officials told News 2 there are currently power outages at the following locations: 48S, South Dickson County, Charlotte, Cumberland Furance.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

