Dickson County EMA issues several severe weather warnings

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Dickson County Emergency Management (EMA) officials issued several warnings due to severe weather Sunday morning.

Flood warnings:

Beasley Dr/ Furance Hollow Rd

405 Spring St

48N at Village Market

46S at Lewis Hollow Rd

48S at W Piney Rd / Hickory Pointe

Dickson County EMA also reported a debris outage on Beasley Drive due to a tree in the roadway.

EMA officials told News 2 there are currently power outages at the following locations: 48S, South Dickson County, Charlotte, Cumberland Furance.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.