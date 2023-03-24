DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Dickson County deputy has been taken to the hospital following an officer-involved shooting Friday evening.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts

Details are limited at this time, but deputies originally responded to a hostage situation on Potter Road around 5 p.m.

During the hostage situation, the deputy was shot in the left arm. He was taken to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

Authorities say there are two people still inside the home at this time.

SWAT Team members are en route to the scene.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.