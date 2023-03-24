DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Dickson County deputy has been taken to the hospital following an officer-involved shooting Friday evening.

Details are limited at this time, but deputies originally responded to a hostage situation on Potter Road around 5 p.m.

During the hostage situation, the deputy was shot in the left arm. He was taken to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

Authorities say there are two people still inside the home at this time.

SWAT Team members are en route to the scene.