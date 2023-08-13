DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — You’ve probably heard of Christmas in July, but what about Christmas in August?

A Dickson County neighborhood got into the holiday spirit on Sunday, Aug. 13 by holding a drive-by parade just for Josh Ford.

The 36-year-old, who is battling leukemia, was sent home for hospice on Saturday, Aug. 12. Since his only request was to see his house decorated for Christmas, members of the Burns community worked quickly to grant his wish in a big way.

Ford loves Christmas, but he also loves parades, so neighbors decided to combine the two.

Members of the Burns Police Department, the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office, and the fire department participated in the event. In addition, family members, friends, and other residents made signs, decorated their cars in Christmas themes, and played Christmas music as they drove past Ford’s house.

Meanwhile, Ford was able to sit in his front yard and wave at everybody involved in the parade.

A benefit dinner was also held before the parade in order to help with Ford’s medical expenses. If you would like to make a donation, you can Venmo Heather-ford-3