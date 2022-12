DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing K-9.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

K-9 Nora reportedly went missing Monday from the I-40/I-840 area in Dickson County.

Crews could be seen in the area of I-40 earlier in the day searching for the K-9 near the interstate.

If you spot K-9 Nora, you are asked to call Dickson County dispatch at (615) 446-8041.