Dickson County authorities identify body found in Cumberland River Wednesday

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office said they’ve identified the body that was found earlier this week in the Cumberland River.

Authorities said his name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. They said he was a 50-year-old white male believed to be homeless that had been living in Nashville.

The body was originally seen on May 30 by a boater. However, when authorities got to the river, they were unable to find the body. It resurfaced on June 3rd and was recovered.

