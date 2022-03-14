DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Dickson business owner is asking for the public’s help after his store was burglarized early Friday morning.

Justin Smith has owned and operated Mach Speed Hobbies for nearly five years but says he has never dealt with a large-scale break-in.

“Saw the huge gaping hole here, wasn’t too fun to see. Glass everywhere, glass halfway up through the store, we knew that we had our work cut out, and right before a snowstorm,” explained Smith.

Smith said he received an alert on his phone after multiple alarms went off. When he went to check the security cameras, he was shocked to see five different cameras showing a car sitting in the parking lot for at least five minutes before opening its hatch and backing up into the store. The hatch shattered the glass. While the driver waited, a second person jumped out of the trunk and grabbed merchandise.

“When they went in, they went for the most expensive thing they could find. It was almost like they knew exactly where it was sitting,” said Smith.

The crime came as a shock for Smith, who grew up working with model cars and planes with his dad, growing it into a business.

Smith told News 2 he was shocked by the burglary, especially since he saw the same vehicle a week before the break-in happened.

“The previous week on a Tuesday, at the exact same time right at midnight, they backed up to the door, both times, same vehicle,” explained Smith. “I guess they had tried to get in and failed, set the alarm off got scared and left, and apparently they changed their approach the second time.”

If you recognize the individuals or the vehicle, you are asking to call Dickson Police.