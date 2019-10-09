Developer asks for feedback while revealing plans for former Hickory Hollow Mall site

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Antioch business man, Ben Freeland says he went under contract four months ago to purchase the former Hickory Hollow Mall site.

On Tuesday evening, the developer attended the District 32 community meeting to get feedback from the community, and gain insight into what is wanted and needed in that space.

“I hope he follows through. I hope that right now it’s in that data gathering phase and that he wants to hear what we have to say, and that this not having a lot of concrete plans is because he’s looking for that input and being genuine about it,” said Jennifer Samardak, Antioch resident.

While the developer believes residential housing will be a key component to the complex.

“We’re not looking to put low income only housing or whatever. We’d like to have a diversified housing offering is ideal. But tell us what you want. Tell us what you do want and what you think the market will bare.”

He also said it will likely be home to retail, recreation and workforce development such as start up businesses.

Freeland reiterated that the overall goal of the complex is to create an innovation district.

“Now, think of this complex and a live, work, play idea. A mixed use development. A true mixed use development that incorporates education, recreation into the complex,” he said.

When asked if the development would raise property taxes, Freeland responded that he could not answer that question as he is not a council member or with the mayor’s office.

“So we’d like to see it as minimal impact on the residents. We hope this is a way more of a benefit than any detriment to the residents of southeast Nashville,” said Freeland.

People were able to fill out a survey after the meeting.

Freeland plans to circle back at a District 32 meeting in November to follow up on plans based on the community’s feedback.

