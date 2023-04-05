READYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s a race against time for Readyville residents, working to salvage valuables before more potentially severe weather moves through their already devastated community.

According to Rutherford County officials, the EF-2 tornado on Saturday, April 1, damaged 30 homes and destroyed 10 others, leaving a mark of widespread destruction.

One resident, Andrew Logan, recounts holding the door shut inside a small hallway closet as he, his wife, and their two teenage daughters braced the tornado.

“This is the closet that saved our lives,” said Logan.

He recalled about ten to fifteen seconds of holding the door shut and feeling the tornado sucking the air out from their house. All four walked out of the closet safe.

“When you survive something like this without a scratch, you can only be positive,” said Logan. “None of our neighbors perished, so I mean, that’s another reason why we’re, you know, very happy about the situation.”

Source: WKRN

The roof of the family’s home was blown off and glass from broken windows littered the floors of their bedrooms. Logan says the house will need to be torn down and they’ll have to start fresh.

Logan said they didn’t dwell on their home’s damage, but instead raced to help their neighbors, including one woman he said was buried under debris.

“This neighborhood is very small and very tight-knit, so as soon as I knew my family was safe, I darted out the door and started just yelling for the neighbors,” said Logan.

With more severe weather in the forecast for Wednesday, Logan said they’re working quickly to save what valuables they can.

“We’ve come to the realization that not everything’s going to be saved,” said Logan. “You save what you can’t replace.”

He said he’s grateful for the support of volunteers and asked for continued thoughts and prayers for the communities impacted by Saturday’s devasting weather.

“The outpouring of support and people coming to help is just amazing,” said Logan. “It really lifts you up.”