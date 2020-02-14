Detective: Tabitha Tuders may have been abducted, drugged and forced into prostitution

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One day shy of Tabitha Tuders’ 30th birthday, the Metro detective in charge of the case has released new information about the child’s disappearance nearly 17 years ago.

In a one-on-one interview Friday morning, Detective Steven Jolley told News 2 that from the beginning, “many, many tips” have come in suggesting that Tabitha might’ve been abducted, drugged and forced into prostitution in the Dickerson Road and Trinity Lane area. Those same tips continue to come in, the detective explained.

Jolley revealed tips also continue naming one man currently serving a “lengthy” sentence in a federal prison, known to be involved in prostitution in the East Nashville area. The detective explained that man, whose name has not been released, is one of many “potential suspects” in Tabitha’s disappearance.

It’s been nearly 17 years since Tabitha disappeared. In 2003, the 13-year-old was walking to a bus stop, just blocks from her home on Lillian Street in East Nashville. Tabitha vanished and has not been seen or heard from since.

The family has been holding out hope for all these years. They hold a candlelight vigil every year for Tabitha outside East Nashville Magnet Middle School.

Tabitha would be 30 on Saturday.