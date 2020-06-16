Detailed citations released for Nashville businesses violating orders of Phase Two

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — From not wearing masks to allowing patrons at the bar, businesses in Nashville continue getting cited for not following the Metro Health Department orders for opening in Phase Two. Now, a total of 15 businesses have been cited.

Jonathan’s Grille in Bellevue, as well as the location in Germantown were cited. The citations revealed that 11 employees in Bellevue were observed not wearing masks and that customers were seated in the bar area, both violations of the order under Phase 2 of Nashville’s reopening plan.

“We certainly will follow up to see if they are in compliance,” Hugh Atkins Environmental Health Bureau Director told News 2.

It would be at least the third time the health department has reached out to the offenders, he explained.

“We are trying to be fair with everybody and follow due process.”

When a complaint comes in, Atkins said they first call the business and then mail an explanation of the orders as well, but if another complaint is received that’s when the department visits the site and may issue a citation.

“They are in these businesses, they should know what the requirements are to be open during Phase 2,” stated Atkins.

The stack of violations showing 51st Deli had 7 employees not wearing masks. The citation for Sperry’s Belle Meade shows they weren’t social distancing, 6 feet apart in areas, while others like Honky Tonk Central had people on the dance floor and sitting at the bar, bartenders also weren’t wearing masks according to the citation. Nashville Underground committed similar violations.

The Health Department plans to follow up, and if any of these businesses are still breaking the rules they could have a permit pulled or be forced to temporarily close.

“They have several permits in there; beer permit, business so it may be something along that nature, but it could be a temporary closure as well,” said Atkins.

He added that businesses that violate the orders are only holding others back and that it’s important we work as a community, with both businesses and patrons following the guidelines.

“It’s a huge undertaking, but it’s important to do for all of us in trying to do what we can to keep the spread of the virus down.”

Thai Phooket in Goodlettsville, Wingstop in Madison, Sam’s Sports Grill in Old Hickory, Scoreboard Bar & Grill and Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk were also among the businesses issued citations.

Before the pandemic, the Metro Health Department had never issued citations to businesses. They have hired 6 extra employees to help sift through the complaints and are looking at hiring more.

If you notice a business not complying with the orders contact hubNashville.

A special meeting of the Metro Beer Permit Board is scheduled June 18 to discuss the citations for Moxy Nashville Downtown, Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk, Broadway Brewhouse, and Nudies.

