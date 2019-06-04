Despite leads, teens disappearance unsolved in Franklin

A mother pleads for leads in her son’s disappearance, from hundreds of miles away.

Monica Button’s mission has lasted now nearly a decade. She last heard from her son Nieko Lisi in late September 2011.

But a phone call from Monica’s mother on Oct. 1, 2011, would be the last one answered.

“They picked up the phone, and said I can’t talk right now, I’ll call ya back,” Button explained. “That was the last time that his phone pinged off of a tower.”

That cell tower resides in Franklin. Lisi, a one time Franklin High student, had traveled from New York to see an old acquaintance according to authorities.

He was last seen on Flintlock Drive.

New York State Police visited Tennessee nearly three years later, hosting a press conference in Franklin.

Just one day later, came the only real break in the case.

“They were in town for three days, and recovered the pickup truck that my son had been traveling in,” said Button.

The truck had been stripped and was found locked away in a Middle Tennessee garage.

Exactly where it was found has not been released, and despite potential persons of interest in the Franklin area, no arrests have been made.

Monica Button has traveled to and from Tennessee several times in eight years. She hopes the people responsible receive her message.

“The people that did something to him, make an anonymous phone call, send an anonymous note, all I want is to find my son and bring him home. Because I believe he is deceased,” she said. “I’m letting people know that my son deserves to be able to come home.”

The TBI is now in charge of this case. Anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND