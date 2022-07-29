MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mt. Juliet could soon see a brand new walkable downtown district with both residential and commercial buildings.

The developer is from the city and has a $150 million dollar vision.

“The city is changing a lot,” Mark Lineberry of Lineberry Properties said. “We are happy to be apart of it and shape the future of it.”

Lineberry and his partner Matt Gardner told News 2 they are still in the initial stages of the proposal. They want to work with city officials on making this become a reality.

One of the biggest concerns is a new city hall, which Lineberry wants to help build.

Proposed design of new city hall (Source: Lineberry Properties

The downtown design includes a variety of residential and commercial buildings.

Proposed downtown design (Source: Lineberry Properties)

News 2 spoke to people throughout the Mt. Juliet area about the proposal, and the majority of people said they are in favor, but a few want the city to address current issues.

“I do not have a problem with the new development, but I wish they would work on widening some of the roads before they bring all the traffic in,” Lisa Russell said.

The developer hopes to begin construction on city hall next year and have a finished downtown in five years.