KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. (WKRN) – Car chase suspect Roderick Poindexter remains in the Metro Jail with a $82,000 bond; he is accused of driving a stolen gold Cadillac Tuesday through Davidson and Cheatham counties.

According to Metro Police, a license plate reader in North Nashville alerted them to the Cadillac. Investigators said Pointdexter eventually drove into Cheatham County and then back into Nashville before he was taken into custody.

The Cheatham County deputy who arrested the suspect told News 2 training is key in dangerous situations.

“We train every year and you make sure that when you’re approaching intersections, it’s in a safe manner,” Cheatham County Deputy Timothy Shanedunning said. “You don’t want anybody to get injured because it’s obvious the person you’re after doesn’t have the same feeling you do.”

Deputy Shanedunning’s vehicle was also reportedly struck by Poindexter during the chase.

In times like this, Deputy Shanedunning explained how this is a reminder of the dangers law enforcement faces daily.

“When he hit me I thought, ‘This guy is trying to kill me or hurt me,'” Deputy Shanedunning said. “I have my family to go home to; you think about all that.”

To learn more about the chase, click here.