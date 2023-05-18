GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Giles County sheriff’s deputy was shot in the chest during a standoff at a home in Giles County early Thursday morning.

According to Giles County Sheriff Kyle Helton, deputies were called to a home in the Fairview Road area of Lynnville around 4 a.m.

Helton said there was some sort of situation at the home before the deputy was shot in the chest.

His bulletproof vest saved his life, according to Helton, and he was taken to an area hospital where he is expected to be OK.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol was called in to assist with the standoff, which is ongoing.

The immediate area is sealed off to traffic while investigators continue to negotiate with someone inside.

No additional information was immediately released.