LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Officials in Wilson County are investigating after a deputy was reportedly shot in Lebanon.
News 2 arrived at the scene located on Eastover Road and found a police presence. Once on scene, officials told News 2 a Wilson County deputy had been shot.
Officials also said they are searching for a male suspect.
No other information was released.
News 2 has a crew at the scene and will update this story as more information is made available.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.