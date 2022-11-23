LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Officials in Wilson County are investigating after a deputy was reportedly shot in Lebanon.

News 2 arrived at the scene located on Eastover Road and found a police presence. Once on scene, officials told News 2 a Wilson County deputy had been shot.

Officials also said they are searching for a male suspect.

No other information was released.

News 2 has a crew at the scene and will update this story as more information is made available.