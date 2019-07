WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Officials say a Williamson County Sheriff’s deputy and Franklin Police officer collided Wednesday afternoon on Highway 96 near Carothers Parkway.

According to Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, both agencies were responding to a road rage incident in which another deputy requested assistance.

No injuries were reported at the time of the collision.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.