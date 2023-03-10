CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a driver who reportedly shot and injured another person in a road rage incident last month.

The sheriff’s office said the incident, which happened in the mid to late afternoon on Feb. 19, involved a red Chevrolet truck and a gray Mazda RX8.

The incident began in Nashville in the area of Lewis Market and traveled into Cheatham County on Highway 12 before the cars turned onto Tennessee Waltz Parkway and headed into Dickson County.

Once in Dickson County, deputies said the two drivers fired shots at each other. The driver of the red Chevrolet truck was struck and injured, the sheriff’s office reported. The driver of the truck told deputies he possibly hit the Mazda with gunfire as well.

The CCSO is assisting the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office in trying to obtain information on the gray Mazda and driver. The driver is wanted for questioning. However, the sheriff’s office said there are no warrants on file at this time.

The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the gray Mazda pictured in connection with a road rage incident. (Courtesy: CCSO)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office at 615-792-2021.