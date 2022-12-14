FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Florida man is still behind bars Wednesday in Franklin after being caught with drugs and leading officers on a long chase.

However, the 44-year-old didn’t have to end up in jail as a deputy initially gave him a break.

The incident began around 7 p.m. Saturday when Williamson County Sgt. J.C. Knox stopped Jeremy Dismuke for suspicious behavior.

“I pulled in here, and you are driving forward, and you are reversing, what are you doing?” Sgt. Knox asked Dismuke.

Dismuke said he was going to the store to buy some beers. Knox searched his Chevrolet truck and found two and a half grams of methamphetamine.

Knox initially handcuffed Dismuke, but then decided to release him, instead writing him a citation for drug possession.

“I could take you to jail for this, but I’m not. I am just writing you a citation,” Knox was heard saying.

According to authorities, Dismuke had a friend pick him up and take him home. Seven hours later, authorities saw Dismuke’s red truck again. This time, it was swerving and driving erratically.

Officers tried to pull Dismuke over, but he did not stop and led them on a chase. Deputies were able to spike all four of Dismuke’s tires and later pulled him out of the truck. This time around, Sgt. Knox was less forgiving.

“Why are you driving anyways? I dealt with you for three hours playing this. Just hush your mouth and listen to what I am saying. You shouldn’t have been driving the truck anyway. I already pulled 2.5 grams of meth off you today, understand?” Knox said.

Lt. Chris Mobley of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office added, “If our guys give you a break, take it. We are not trying to mess with people’s lives; we are trying to enforce the law and we can do that a couple of different ways, and if your chance is a ticket and a chance to go home, then go home and sleep the night off instead of getting back out.”

Dismuke is now being held in the Williamson County Jail on a $50,000 bond. He is charged with possession of methamphetamine and a host of driving infractions.