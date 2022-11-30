NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There is an uneasy feeling among several community groups across the country after the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a warning about possible terroristic threats.

The threats are against people of different races, sexualities, and occupations.

Among those targets are people of the Jewish faith. This news comes after a person in New Jersey was arrested in early November for sharing a manifesto online that threatened attacks on synagogues.

“The starting point is that we have to be very clear and honest about the growing trend of hatred and we have to own it and we have to emphasize people particularly who are feeling it more than others,” said Rabbi Saul Strosberg, who leads Congregation Sherith Israel in Nashville. “We have to have grace and appreciation for the country we’re in and all the resources that are being provided to keep us safe.”

Strosberg’s synagogue has had to increase security over the years.

Another group targeted is the LGBTQI+ community, which is still grieving over the recent attack on a Colorado Springs gay club that left five dead and at least 18 injured.

“Unfortunately, I don’t think that we live in a perfect society, and I don’t think that we will,” the founder and president of Inclusion Tennessee, Phil Cobucci, said. “As much as we want to say that there’s going to be change, change comes from leaders stepping up and saying, ‘no, this is not right, this is not acceptable.'”

Amid the investigation into the Colorado Springs shooting, DHS officials said they have noticed people on forums known to post “racially or ethnically motivated violent extremist content praising the alleged attacker.”

The National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin lasts until May 2023, so if you see something, say something.