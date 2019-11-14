Delivery man caught on camera urinating outside West Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It was Tuesday morning in West Nashville that a local was expecting an Amazon package.

The delivery man arrived and tossed the goods at her door, but that’s not all.

He chose to relieve himself outside her front door, not once, but twice. The whole incident was caught on camera.

What’s worse, the homeowner tells News 2 the home is in a construction zone, and that there are multiple portable toilets along her street.

She says she reached out to Amazon, who quickly apologized, and said the matter would be dealt with swiftly.

News 2 covered another Amazon delivery issue last month.

Tim Pepka’s home surveillance cameras caught an Amazon delivery driver leaving his yard last month, driving through the grass and causing hundreds of dollars in damage.

Amazon sent the following statement to News 2:

“This behavior is unacceptable and does not reflect the high standards we have for delivery service partners. The individual is no longer delivering Amazon packages and we’ve reached out to the customer to apologize for the experience.”