DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s been two and a half months since a DeKalb County man went missing. Despite two ground and aerial searches, state and local authorities are stumped.

On December 17, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department said 29-year-old Matthew Braswell was in a 2006 Chevy Tahoe with 26-year-old Danny Phillips. The two were reportedly going through a man’s mailbox when a resident came out to confront them. The two took off and ended up crashing into several trees.

Officials said Phillips was quickly captured by police, but Braswell hasn’t been seen since.

“A mother gets gut feelings when it concerns her kids, you know what I mean. And I’ve just had a really bad gut feeling during the whole process. I mean, there are a lot of things that just don’t add up,” Braswell’s mother, Teresa Callis said.

She begs anyone with information on her son’s whereabouts to come forward.

“My whole family, we’re just suffering,” Callis said. “That’s my son. I would lay down my life for him and if I heard he was okay, I mean you just don’t know what that would do, just to hear he’s okay.”

Tips can be submitted by calling the DeKalb County Crime Line at 615-464-6400.