SMITHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation believes a domestic violence incident led to the death of a DeKalb County woman.

Early Wednesday morning, Smithville police officers responded to a possible domestic violence call on South Mountain Street. Once there, they found 39-year-old Yuri Guerra dead inside the home.

Smithville police then requested TBI’s assistance in the case.

Through the investigation, 34-year-old Simon Rodriguez Martinez, the victim’s boyfriend, was identified as the suspect in the case.

Martinez was arrested Wednesday evening and charged with first-degree murder.

He has been booked into the DeKalb County Jail and is being held without bond.