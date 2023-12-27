DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A mobile home in DeKalb County was “totally destroyed” after a clothes dryer reportedly sparked a fire on Christmas Eve.

The DeKalb County Fire Department said crews responded to the double wide mobile home on Old Bildad Road at approximately 3:38 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 24, where they found heavy smoke in the laundry room.

All residents had reportedly made it out safely by the time firefighters arrived.

(Courtesy: DeKalb County Fire Department)

Firefighters “made a successful attack” and were able to contain the blaze to the laundry room, where they determined that the clothes dryer was the origin of the fire, according to the department.

However, about two hours after they left the scene, another call came into DeKalb 911 Dispatch.

Officials said a passerby had discovered flames coming from the home again. When firefighters arrived the second time, they reported the home had become engulfed in flames and was “totally destroyed.”

Crews from five different fire stations worked to extinguish the blaze, and none of the surrounding property was damaged. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department and DeKalb County Emergency Medical Services also assisted.