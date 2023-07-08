DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A fire broke out on a boat Friday night, leaving one person seriously injured and several vessels damaged at Edgar Evins Marina.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Friday, July 7, officials said the DeKalb County Fire Department and the Smithville-DeKalb County Rescue Squad were called out to a boat fire at the marina.

While the initial report indicated the burning vessel was away from the marina and the other boats, first responders said they later found out the primary vessel was fully engulfed in flames and drifting back towards the marina, threatening the structure and other boats.

(Courtesy: DeKalb County Fire Department)

“As fire and rescue crews arrived, the large cabin cruiser boat was burning intensely and had drifted into the ‘C’ pier where flames began to cause damage to four boats parked in the pier slips,” the DeKalb County Fire Department stated in a Facebook post. “Fire and rescue crews worked quickly to evacuate the pier, access the burning vessel, and attach a tow line to pull it away from the exposed boats and marina pier.”

According to officials, the only person on the boat when the fire started was able to escape, but he suffered severe smoke and heat inhalation injuries. After Edgar Evins State Park rangers and DeKalb County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) treated him, a medical helicopter flew him out for advanced care. There is no word on his condition at this time.

DeKalb County Fire Chief Donny Green praised the Smithville-DeKalb County Rescue Squad’s quick and precise response in towing the burning boat away from the pier and four vessels that were being exposed to the flames. These actions not only prevented the four other boats from sustaining more than minor exterior damage, but they also protected hundreds of other vessels and the marina as a whole, the fire department said.

Officials said rescue crews towed the burning vessel to the shore and secured it in a way that prevented it from drifting. In addition, personnel will help out with recovery efforts by keeping the boat from sinking.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers, DeKalb County deputies, and members of the DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency also provided assistance at the scene of the incident, which has been reported to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, first responders reported.