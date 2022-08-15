WARNING: This story contains graphic imagery. Viewer discretion is advised.

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is investigating after a buck was shot with a crossbow out of season.

The mature buck was spotted in a Hendersonville neighborhood and photos of the injured animal, with a crossbow bolt protruding from its head, began circulating on social media.

(Courtesy: Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency)

(Courtesy: Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency)

(Courtesy: Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency)

(Courtesy: Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency)

TWRA wildlife officers were able to locate and tranquilize the buck. Officers then removed the bolt from the animal’s head and applied medicine to the wound, according to a release.

The TWRA advised deer season is not open and the next opportunity to legally harvest a deer will not be until Aug. 26-28, during the August, Private Land/Antlered deer only hunt.

Th buck was shot out of season and the TWRA would like anyone with information related to this incident to contact Sumner Co. wildlife officer Montana.Michaelson@tn.gov or the Region II Office at 615-781-6622.