Deer mating season can cause more dangers for drivers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Deer mating season is an exciting time for hunters but Tennessee wildlife officials say this can be a dangerous time for drivers.

During the season, bucks will chase does until they accept them for mating. This means they are more likely to not pay attention to oncoming traffic on roads.

“During the rut, bucks will follow does until they come into season,” Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Information Specialist Barry Cross says. “This is more common at night but it’s good for drivers during the day to stay alert as well.”

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

The mating season is expected to last until the end of December.

To learn more about deer vehicle accidents and statistics, please click here.