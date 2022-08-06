WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in Watertown.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office says detectives are at a property off Trammel Lane in Watertown after a decomposed body was found Saturday morning.

Detectives are processing the scene and the investigation is currently in the preliminary stages.

The body is decomposed to such a high degree that authorities are currently unable to identify the gender, age or cause of death, according to the sheriff’s office.