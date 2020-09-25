Decision expected Friday on referendum to roll back Nashville’s 34% property tax increase

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —The Metro Nashville Election Commission will meet Friday to decide on a referendum to roll back the 34% property tax increase. If approved, the measure would go before voters in December.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper said if the tax rate was placed on a ballot, essential services would be at risk. The referendum also asked voters to decide on putting a 2% cap on how much taxes could be increased without voter approval each time.

“It’s something Nashvillians need to be deeply informed about I think there is some general misinformation, and I want to remind citiznes this ballot referedum item is much more

than just about the $1.06 tax increase it does restructure how this local government would operate in kind of a California referendum style and that has long term consequences,” said Mayor Cooper.

The group Americans for Prosperity Tennessee was behind the push and said the tax increase is too burdensome for Nashvillians.

The Metro Council Budget Chair said the city was already in a poor financial position before the tornado and covid.

“Folks just look at the new tall and skinnys, the new office buildings, the new hotels and they’re like nashville is booming, tourism, we’re loka a number one tourist tddestination. like nashville is booming how can we be in a poor financial position. Well if your revenues grow 29 percent but your debt grows 32%, you’re in a bad situation,” said Council Budget chair Kyontzè Toombs.

The election commission meets at 2:30 p.m. Click here to see the agenda and watch online.